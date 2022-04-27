Woman testifying in Idaho lawmaker’s rape trial flees court

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who said she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker while serving as a legislative intern fled the witness stand during the rape trial Wednesday. The woman was visibly distressed as she haltingly described the first moments of the assault. Then she said she couldn’t continue and walked out. The judge told jurors not to consider her testimony since the defense couldn’t ask her questions. Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault and maintains the sex was consensual. He was charged last year after the then-19-year-old intern told a Statehouse supervisor he assaulted her at his apartment.