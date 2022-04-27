US unlikely to invite Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela to summit

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A senior State Department official says the Biden administration is unlikely to invite the leaders of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba to the upcoming Summit of the Americas. But Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols sidestepped questions about an eventual role for Venezuela’s opposition leader at the gathering of hemispheric leaders. The intrigue over Juan Guaidó’s role comes as the Biden administration has made tentative steps to re-engage Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro beginning with a trip in March by three senior U.S. officials. The U.S. is hosting the Summit of the Americas for the first time since 1994.