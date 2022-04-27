UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says he has sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition for an eighth round of talks from May 28 to June 3 in Geneva, aimed at revising the constitution of the conflict-torn country. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution of the 11-year conflict. He said the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee ended on March 25, with delegations offering “at least some revisions to some of the texts presented.” Talks so far have made little progress.