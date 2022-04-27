UK: Allies must ‘double down’ and send Ukraine tanks, jets

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat says Western allies should send tanks, planes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” NATO nations have supplied Ukraine with military supplies including missiles and armored vehicles. But so far they have been reluctant to send fighter planes for fear of escalating the conflict. U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution.” Despite Truss’s call for jets, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said there were “no plans” for the U.K. to send planes to Ukraine. Truss also said Russia’s attack on Ukraine must be a wake-up call for international institutions. She called for a new focus on “military strength, economic security and deeper global alliances.”