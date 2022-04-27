Sweden trial starts in stem-cell windpipe transplants case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital is on trial accused of aggravated assault against three of his patients. Italian stem-cell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini was once considered a leading figure in regenerative medicine and is credited with creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells. Sweden decided in December 2018 to reopen a previously discontinued investigation into three cases. Additional written evidence was obtained and more interviews were held with individuals in Sweden, Belgium, Britain, the United States and Spain. The trial in Sweden began on Wednesday.