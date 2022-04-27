Operator of sunken Japanese tour boat had previous accidents

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the company that operated a tourist boat that sank off northern Japan with 26 people aboard says he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather, as officials investigate previous accidents involving the company. The sightseeing boat Kazu 1 was making a tour of a national park when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking. The area is difficult to maneuver because of its rocky coastline and strong tide. Rescuers have located 11 bodies but have not found the boat. Experts say the missing people may have been trapped inside the vessel. The president of the tour boat company, Seiichi Katsurada, knelt on the floor at a news conference on Wednesday to apologize.