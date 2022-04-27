Next release of 2020 census data postponed until next year

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The next release of detailed data about U.S. residents from the 2020 census will be postponed until next year because the U.S. Census Bureau says it needs more time to crunch the numbers, including implementing a controversial method used to protect participants’ identities. The delays announced Wednesday leave government budget-makers, city planners and researchers in a lurch since the detailed data are used for planning future growth, locating schools or firehouses and research. The statistical agency previously had planned to release the data sets later this year. The Census Bureau released state population counts and redistricting data last year.