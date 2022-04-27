Louise Erdrich among 6 finalists for literary Women’s Prize

LONDON (AP) — The 23rd novel by acclaimed American author Louise Erdrich and an adult fiction debut by Trinidadian stand-up comedian Lisa Allen-Agostini are among finalists for the 30,000-pound ($38,000) Women’s Prize for fiction. Erdrich’s “The Sentence” and Allen-Agostini’s “The Bread the Devil Knead” are on a six-book shortlist for the prestigious British award. The finalists named Wednesday also include New Zealand author Meg Mason’s “Sorrow and Bliss”; U.S.-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki’s “The Book of Form and Emptiness”; Turkish-British author Elif Shafak’s “The Island of Missing Trees”; and American writer Maggie Shipstead’s “Great Circle.” The prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. The winner will be announced June 15.