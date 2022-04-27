London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police force says five officers will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes. Professional sprinters Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos were stopped in west London on July 4, 2020 while traveling with their 3-month-old baby in a car. Both were handcuffed and searched, but nothing was found. The police force has apologized. It said the officers stopped and searched the car because they believed it was “being driven in a manner that raised suspicion.” The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a disciplinary panel will decide whether the five officers breached professional standards.