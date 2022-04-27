Key players urge accountability for atrocities in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, key players seeking accountability for atrocities during the Ukraine war have come together at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council to spur investigations into abuses that many Western countries blame on Russia. The session Wednesday included the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, the chair of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry, Ukraine’s top prosecutor and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has opened over 8,000 investigations into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war. She said “Russia’s actions amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes” and the pattern “resembles the crime of genocide.” Russia called the claims unsubstantiated “and even fakes.”