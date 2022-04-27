Israel court convicts 7 for wedding video celebrating arson

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court convicted seven Jewish men of inciting violence and terror and a slew of other charges for their involvement in a 2015 wedding in which participants celebrated an arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents. The Jerusalem Magistrate’s court found the seven guilty on Wednesday of a raft of offenses. It said they glorified “with dance and song the murder of the Dawabsheh family” in a deadly West Bank firebombing by Jewish settler extremists in July 2015. Months after the attack, a video from a wedding that aired on Israeli television appeared to show guests at a wedding brandishing rifles and dancing to music with lyrics calling for revenge.