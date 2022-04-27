Guardsman who drowned on Texas border had no float device

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say a National Guard member who drowned on the U.S.-Mexico border while on duty wasn’t wearing a flotation device and had not been issued one. Search crews this week found the body of Spc. Bishop Evans near the Texas border town of Eagle Pass. Authorities say the 22-year-old drowned while trying to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across from Mexico. Guard leaders told Texas lawmakers Wednesday that there are only 43 flotation devices for guard members on the border mission and that more are on order. They said not every guard member would need a flotation device since most are stationed on land.