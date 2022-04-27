For summer travel deals, stay off the beaten path

By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet

Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel’s hottest season — summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now — but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.