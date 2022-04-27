Florida high school activist Jack Petocz receives PEN honor

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida teen who became a prominent opponent of the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill will be honored at next month’s PEN America gala. Jack Petocz, a high school junior, will be presented the PEN/Benenson Freedom of Expression Courage Award. “Jack Petocz is leading his generation in fighting back against book bans and legislative efforts to police how individual identities can be discussed in schools,” Suzanne Nossel, CEO of the literary and human rights organization, said in a statement Wednesday. Asia Kate Dillon, known for their roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Billions,” will present the award.