Ex-Indiana trooper cleared in slayings wins $4.6M settlement

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana state trooper cleared of killing his wife and their two children at a third trial after spending 13 years in prison will receive $4.6 million from the state of Indiana to settle a federal lawsuit. The settlement to David Camm was reached in January, entered into court in February and confirmed Wednesday by Camm’s attorneys. Camm was convicted by two juries of the shooting deaths of his wife, Kim, and their children, 7-year-old Brad and 5-year-old Jill, on Sept. 28, 2000, in the garage at their Georgetown, Indiana, home. Both times he won appeals that sent his case back for retrial. He was exonerated at his third trial in 2013.