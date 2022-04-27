Bond hearing for juvenile held in slaying of Wisconsin girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt’s house located blocks away.