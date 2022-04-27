After 2 muted years, orange-clad folk mark Dutch King’s Day

By PETER DEJONG

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — After two years of celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdowns, the Netherlands is marking King Willem-Alexander’s 55th birthday with street parties, music festivals and a national poll showing trust in the monarch ebbing away. The king, who was once photographed drinking a beer with Vladimir Putin at the Sochi Olympics, used Wednesday’s events to voice criticism of the Russian president as he expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate his birthday in “peace and freedom.” Responding to a poll conducted by Ipsos for national broadcaster NOS that showed the king’s approval rating slipping Willem-Alexander said he valued constructive criticism, adding that “if you don’t have that, you can end up like a Putin, and nobody wants that.”