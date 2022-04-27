20 dead, thousands flee homes as gangs battle in Haiti

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Criminal violence in Haiti has worsened this week as fighting among gangs in part of the capital chased thousands from their homes and killed at least 20 people, including children. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the fighting began Sunday in four neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, north of the international airport. At least a dozen homes were burned downand many of those who fled initially took shelter in the yard of a local mayor’s office. The eruption comes amid a spike in violence and kidnappings as gangs grow more powerful and seek to control more territory amid the power vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.