Top EU court sends a warning to nations renewing ID checks

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice says countries in Europe’s passport-free travel area cannot continually renew ID checks at borders. The “Schengen” zone is made up of 26 countries — 22 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Normally, people and goods move freely between these countries without border checks. At least 7 countries currently have some restrictions in place, mostly for security reasons or to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions are meant to last no longer than six months but some countries routinely renew them and have done so for years. The court ruled Tuesday that members should only roll over the border measures “in the event of a serious new threat arising.”