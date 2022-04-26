Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans’ French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a house in the city’s French Quarter, and investigators were questioning her teenage brothers. A police district commander, Capt. Hans Ganthier, said authorities don’t know whether the shooting Tuesday afternoon was accidental. He said the toddler and her brothers were staying in the house where the shooting occurred but he didn’t know if that was their permanent residence. The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in an area of residences, neighborhood bars and other businesses just two blocks away from Bourbon Street. The child died at a hospital.