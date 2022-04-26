‘Titane’ actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

A year after starring in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” the French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury that will decide the top prize at this year’s festival. The Cannes Film Festival announced Tuesday that Lindon will be the president of this year’s jury. Lindon won raves at the 2021 edition for his performance in Julia Ducournau’s body horror thriller Palme-winning “Titane.” The other jury members are: Rebecca Hall, the British actor and filmmaker; India star Deepika Padukone; Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.