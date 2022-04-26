South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for AG

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has approved the rules for an impeachment trial of the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The Senate will hold a two-day proceeding in June that gives just hours to either side to argue their case. Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached by the House this month over a car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he may have struck a deer or other large animal. The trial will start June 21. Ravnsborg said after his impeachment that he is looking forward to the Senate trial as a chance to “be vindicated.” His attorney and spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.