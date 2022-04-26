Roger Stone takes adviser role in Canada provincial election

TORONTO (AP) — Roger Stone, one-time adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named as a senior strategic adviser to assist the Ontario Party in the June provincial election in Canada. In making the announcement, Ontario Party Leader Derek Sloan called Stone a friend and accomplished American conservative political strategist. “Roger’s insights into campaign strategies designed to take back Ontario will be invaluable to our grassroots campaign going forward,” Sloan said in a news release. Stone gave the keynote address at the recent Ontario Party candidate convention “and it inspired all who heard it,” said the release.