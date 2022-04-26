Restaurant worker arrested after grease thrown on customer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama fast-food worker who allegedly threw hot grease on a customer during a dispute over service in the drive-thru line is facing an assault charge. Police say the 50-year-old woman was charged Monday following a confrontation that occurred Saturday afternoon at an Arby’s restaurant in suburban Birmingham. Authorities say the worker threw grease on a customer in the drive-thru line, but they didn’t provide details on what happened. The victim suffered second-degree burns over a large part of her body and was hospitalized. She’s filed a civil lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount of money.