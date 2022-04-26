Polish officials: Russia suspending gas supplies over rubles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries to Poland after they refused to pay in Russian rubles. Poland’s state gas company said it was notified by Russian gas giant Gazprom that deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday. Poland’s climate minister stressed on Tuesday that the country was prepared for such a situation after working to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany. Poland has been receiving 9 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Russian news agency Tass cited Gazprom as saying that Poland must pay under a new procedure, but the Russian company didn’t confirm the suspension of gas supplies.