Palestinians say man killed in Israeli West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces have killed a 20-year-old man in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Officials said Ahmad Oweidat died on Tuesday after being shot in the head in the camp of Aqbat Jabr, south of Jericho. The army confirmed there were clashes overnight as Israeli forces raided the camp for suspects. It says soldiers opened fire after dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at soldiers. The shooting came after days of rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a string of deadly attacks.