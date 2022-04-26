Official: Death toll in latest Darfur violence now over 200

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Sudanese official says the death toll from weekend tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s western Darfur region has surpassed 200 people. The provincial governor of West Darfur province says Tuesday that the fighting in the town of Kreinik also wounded at least 103 others. He says attackers overwhelmed a joint security force in the town, leading to its withdrawal. Sunday’s fighting was some of the deadliest in the region in recent years. It grew out of the killing of two Arab herdsmen on Thursday just outside Kreinik.