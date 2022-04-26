Nigeria buries remains after illegal refinery blast

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

OHAJI-EGBEMA, Nigeria (AP) — Remains of more than 100 workers and traders who died after an illegal refinery exploded in southeast Nigeria were buried on Tuesday in an official ceremony after an incident that shocked the region. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said at least 110 people had died in Friday’s explosion though officials believe the casualty figure could be higher. Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil and illegal refineries and oil bunkering activities have plagued the continent’s most populous nation for years. Nigeria’s security forces are still hunting for two suspects who have been blamed by authorities for the explosion. However, local officials have accused security agencies of working with illegal refineries.