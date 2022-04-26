Man gets 2 years for using twin’s ID for veterans benefits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for using his twin brother’s stolen identity to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in military veterans benefits. Court records show that 64-year-old Wayne Bowen was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. He pleaded guilty in January to aggravated identity theft. He must also pay $63,773 in restitution. According to the plea agreement, Bowen used the name, Social Security card and military discharge papers of his estranged twin brother in 2014 to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits intended for indigent military veterans. Prosecutors say Bowen had been using his brother’s identity for years.