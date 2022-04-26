Justices to hear Oklahoma appeal in tribal jurisdiction case

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Oklahoma’s ongoing battle with Native American tribes over the state’s authority to prosecute people accused of crimes on Native American lands. The court on Wednesday will hear the state’s contention it has concurrent jurisdiction with federal prosecutors over non-Native Americans for crimes committed against Native Americans on tribal reservations. Tribal officials believe Gov. Kevin Stitt is trying to take away tribal sovereignty after a 2020 ruling that found Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants for crimes in Indian Country. Stitt contends federal authorities are overwhelmed. His spokesperson says Stitt is working to protect all Oklahomans.