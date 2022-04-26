Israeli strike on Syria kills 4 soldiers, wounds 3

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Defense Ministry says an Israeli missile attack on suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus has killed four soldiers and wounded three others. The ministry said the missiles were fired early Wednesday from northern Israel shortly after midnight and that most of them were shot down. The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said an Israeli drone crashed on the Syrian side of the border Tuesday, adding that an investigation was opened into the case. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.