House passes bill to study new Asian Pacific American museum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts to create a national Asian Pacific American museum in Washington, D.C., pushed ahead Monday. The House passed legislation that would create a commission to study the feasibility of a new National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture. The commission would study the costs involved, possible locations in Washington and whether it should be part of the Smithsonian Institution. The bill was approved overwhelmingly Monday and now heads to the Senate. It comes as plans are underway to also build two more new museums — the National Museum of the Latino and the Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act.