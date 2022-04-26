German prosecutors suspect terror in extremist blackout plan

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors have taken over an investigation of anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap the country’s health minister, saying there’s evidence that the group constituted a terror organization. Four German men were arrested on April 13 over their alleged roles in the plot, which authorities suspect was aimed at producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately bringing down the government and parliamentary democracy. Federal prosecutors, who in Germany handle terrorism and national security cases, said Tuesday they were stepping in because there are sufficient indications that the suspects may have founded or been members of a terrorist organization.