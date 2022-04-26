Corgis and Cars: Queen’s pageant to be parade of the people

BY DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British people will take center stage in at least one event during a long weekend of royal pageantry devoted to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. More than 10,000 performers are expecting to troop to Buckingham Palace on June 5 to cap four days of celebrations marking the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The event in London will feature pop star Ed Sheeran, acrobats, schoolchildren, military bands and depictions of the queen’s favorite corgis and horses in performances highlighting the changes in British society during Elizabeth’s long reign. The show’s director said Tuesday the goal is to illustrate” how we are all connected through time to each other, and to the queen.”