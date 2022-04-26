Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby unite for show ‘Mecha Builders’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby are utterly transformed in a new “Sesame Street” show. You might even say they’re Transformers. The trio of furry monsters wear cool metal suits bursting with gizmos and soar through the air in their new CGI-animated show “Mecha Builders,” adding some science and technology lessons along with their adventures. The show is part of a content partnership between WarnerMedia Kids & Family and Sesame Workshop. It is set to debut on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in early May. The first episode premieres Tuesday on “Sesame Street’s” YouTube channel.