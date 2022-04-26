Chief: Man killed SC officer with calculated shot from rifle

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the man who killed a police officer in South Carolina responding to a domestic violence call tracked the officer from upstairs in his home with a rifle before firing the fatal shot. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowen says then as other officers tried to drag officer Drew Barr to a patrol car so he could get medical help, the man fired a second shot. Cowen says 36-year-old Austin Leigh Henderson was calculated and murdered his officer on Saturday. The chief says Henderson then put his wife and daughter into a closet and held them hostage and police at bay for about seven hours before killing himself with a gunshot to the head.