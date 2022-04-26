Battling the odds: Elisabeth Moss prefers a dramatic workday

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Elisabeth Moss navigated a 1960s advertising agency boys club on “Mad Men,” leads the charge against a totalitarian regime on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and next tracks a serial killer, played by Jamie Bell, in “Shining Girls” on Apple TV+. Moss says she enjoys playing “everyday superheroes” because she believes we’re all capable of tackling hard things. She also prefers drama over lighter fare. “Shining Girls” debuts April 29. Moss is also an executive producer and directed two episodes. At the end of a work day Moss opts to watch lighter fare, saying she doesn’t come home to watch “super-serious stuff. I don’t think that would be a good idea.”