Albania to end virus restrictions before summer vacations

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities have decided to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions before the summer vacation season. The Technical Committee of Experts said Tuesday that coronavirus-related measures will end in Albania as of May 1. The decision means masks no longer will be required indoors and nightclubs won’t be subject to an 11 p.m. curfew. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for the virus won’t be needed at border crossings. Authorities urged residents to continue getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and are recommending fourth doses for people over age 60.