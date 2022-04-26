11 die when truck hits power line at Hindu festival in India

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say 11 people have been electrocuted in southern India early Wednesday. Their truck was decorated as a temple chariot and touched an overhead electric transmission wire during a Hindu festival procession. The New Delhi Television channel said the truck, crowded with devotees, also caught fire by the electric spark. A police officer said that another three people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalized in Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu state. Tanjavur is an important center of South Indian religion, art, and architecture. The area is known for its heritage temples.