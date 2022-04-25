Woman survives 6 days in snowy California forest

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stranded for six days in a remote Northern California forest survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Sheena Gullett and a friend were driving to Little Valley on dirt roads off Highway 44 on April 14 when their vehicle became stuck in snow. They spent the night in the vehicle and in the morning its battery was dead. They became separated while trying to hike to the highway. Gullett returned to the vehicle, but her friend hiked for several days until reaching the highway and hitching a ride to Susanville where he reported that Gullett was stranded. A search finally found Gullett on April 20.