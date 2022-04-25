Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra organized by Met, Polish operas

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera and the Polish National Opera are organizing a Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. They’re planning a European and American tour from July 28 to Aug. 20. The orchestra will include musicians from Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa, plus Ukrainian members of European orchestras. Keri-Lynn Wilson is a Canadian-Ukrainian conductor who is the wife of Met general manager Peter Gelb. She will lead musicians who include members of the Kyiv National Opera, National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra and Kharkiv Opera. The tour will open in Warsaw and include stops in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, New York and Washington.