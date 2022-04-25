Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII

By DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has warned Ukraine against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the comments Monday as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive. Meanwhile, the U.S. moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin went further, saying that the U.S. wants to see Ukraine remain a sovereign, democratic country and to see Russia weakened “to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”