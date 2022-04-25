‘The Offer’ recreates wild drama behind ‘The Godfather’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new TV series depicts the behind-the-scenes drama of bringing the saga about the Corleone family to the big screen. “The Offer,” debuting April 28 on Paramount+, stars Miles Teller as Al Ruddy, the executive producer of “The Godfather,” who dealt with everything from budget issues to casting troubles to threats from the mafia to get the film made. The cast, including Matthew Goode who plays Robert Evans, the then-head of Paramount, and Colin Hanks, one of the suits at Paramount’s parent company Gulf + Western, say ‘The Godfather’ faced extreme hurdles but it’s a window into the difficulties of getting a project made in Hollywood.