Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former presidential candidate is running for Texas governor. He tested positive a day after campaigning while maskless to a crowded room of supporters in East Texas. O’Rourke said in a statement Monday that he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. O’Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who tested positive for the virus last year.