Small plane crashes into Turkish neighborhood; 2 dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a single-engine airplane has crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames, killing its two pilots. The plane slammed into a street Monday in a neighborhood near the province’s Yunuseli Airport. No one was hurt on the ground. Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash and smoke billowed from the site. Authorities said an investigation would be launched, adding that the cause of the crash was likely to be a technical fault.