Putin gets what he didn’t want: Ukraine army closer to West

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that’s exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. And there are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain, plus Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries.