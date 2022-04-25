Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:27 PM

Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting

KION

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have released a trove of video and photographic evidence in the investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. Data files released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office Monday included videos of investigators debriefing Baldwin on the day of the shooting inside a compact office as well as apparent rehearsal clips that show the actor in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the investigation remains open and ongoing as it awaits the results of ballistics analysis from the FBI.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content