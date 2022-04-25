North Korea begins military parade amid revived tensions

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has began a much-anticipated military parade in its capital marking the 90th anniversary of its army’s founding. Outside experts say it is likely to display powerful missiles and other weapons capable of targeting the United States and its allies. South Korea’s military says the march began late Monday evening in Pyongyang after a pre-parade ceremony. It didn’t immediately provide other details, such as whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present. The parade comes as Kim is reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions.