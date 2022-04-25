Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Melissa Lucio’s case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case. Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.