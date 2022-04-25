Error forces redo of Florida school shooter’s jury selection

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz must start over after the judge declared her own mistake requires it. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Monday that she should have questioned potential jurors who said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them. The decision nullifies two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense. Jury selection will begin anew on Monday. The jury that is chosen at the end of the process will decide whether Cruz is executed for murdering 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in 2018.